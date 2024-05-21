NIA likely to take over international organ trafficking case

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) is expected to take over the international organ trafficking case from Kerala police, as the case’s international dimensions warrant a broader investigation. In the meantime, Ernakulam Rural Police has formed a 10-member team to delve deeper into the case. The key suspect, Sabith Nasar, was apprehended on Saturday, coming under the scrutiny of central agencies after a previous arrest in Mumbai. Nasar, who had frequently traveled on the Kochi-Kuwait-Iran route over the past three years, was intercepted and arrested at Cochin International Airport for allegedly transporting individuals for organ trade.

The NIA and Intelligence Bureau (IB) have already interrogated Nasar, uncovering critical aspects that fall beyond the state police’s jurisdiction. The NIA is also investigating potential terrorist links to the case. Ernakulam Rural SP Vaibhav Saxena announced that the investigation team has been expanded to address these new developments. Palakkad resident Shamir, a victim of the trafficking ring now believed to be in Bangkok, has been out of contact with his family for a year. During initial interrogations, Nasar provided conflicting statements, revealing his connections with the organ mafia in Hyderabad and involvement in transporting around twenty individuals, including out-of-state workers, for organ trade.

As the investigation progresses, authorities anticipate that further custodial interrogation will clarify Nasar’s activities and connections. The complex nature of the case, involving international travel and potential links to organized crime or terrorism, underscores the need for a comprehensive probe by the NIA. This transition to federal oversight aims to ensure that all facets of the organ trafficking network are thoroughly examined and dismantled.