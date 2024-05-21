NIA raids 11 locations linked to Rameshwaram cafe blast

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) conducted raids in 11 locations, including Coimbatore and Bengaluru, in connection with the Rameshwaram cafe blast case. Among the locations raided were Kumaraswamy Layout and Banashankari in Bengaluru, along with two houses in Coimbatore reportedly belonging to doctors Jaffer Iqbal and Nayan Sadiq. These raids are part of the ongoing investigation into the terrorist attack that occurred at the Rameshwaram cafe, which targeted the bustling ITBT Hub in Bengaluru.

Earlier findings by the NIA revealed crucial details about the Rameshwaram Cafe bomb blast case, indicating a meticulously planned terrorist attack. Initially intending to target the Special Economic Zone (SEZ) for maximum impact, suspects Abdul Mateen Taahaa and Mussavir Hussain Shazib shifted their focus to the cafe due to heightened security measures at the SEZ. The cafe, frequented by tech professionals, became the new target, unveiling a complex web of terror and strategic planning behind the attack.