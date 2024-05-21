Powerful earthquake hits Japan

Tokyo: A powerful earthquake measuring 6.0 magnitude on the Richter Scale struck near the Ogasawara Islands in the Pacific Ocean, south of Tokyo, on Tuesday. , According to the Japan Meteorological Agency, the earthquake occurred at a depth of around 50 kilometres. It registered 4 on the Japanese seismic intensity scale of 7 in Hahajima Island. There were no reports of a tsunami threat, injuries, or major damage.

Japan tops the list of the earthquake prone areas in the world. The island nation witnesses’ regular earthquakes as it is situated on the ‘Pacific Ring of fire’. As per studies, the country reports more than 1500 earthquakes a year. The island nation was devastated by 9.0 earthquake and tsunami in March 2011. It caused nuclear plant meltdowns in the country.