Rs 150 entry fee for pickup lanes in this airport

Kempegowda International Airport has introduced a new fee structure for vehicles using its pickup lanes to alleviate traffic congestion. As of yesterday, vehicles must pay ?150 for the first seven minutes and an additional ?150 for every subsequent seven-minute period. This policy is applicable to both terminals, with buses incurring a fixed charge of ?600. Vehicles parked for over 15 minutes will be towed at the owner’s expense, and notice boards have been placed to inform the public about these new fees.

This decision has been met with strong opposition from the Private Vehicle Owners’ Association, which argues that the airport road toll should cover such costs and that the new pickup lane charges are excessive. They contend that this additional fee will ultimately burden consumers. Similarly, the Taxi Association has expressed its dissatisfaction, labeling the fees as “daylight robbery” and calling for government intervention. They have previously appealed to the Transport Minister, Chief Minister, and Deputy Chief Minister regarding this issue.

In response to the new policy, the associations plan to issue a formal notice today and have threatened to stage protests if necessary. They believe the charges are unfair and have urged the government to address their concerns. The associations are prepared to escalate their actions to ensure that the voices of private vehicle owners and taxi operators are heard.