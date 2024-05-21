Security forces arrest 10 Maoists

Sukma: Security forces arrested 10 Maoists in the Sukma district of Chhattisgarh. The joint operation was carried out by District Reserve Guard, State police and 204th, 206th and 208th battalions of CRPF’s elite CoBRA unit.

One of the arrested Maoist named Madvi Buska was carrying a reward of Rs 1 lakh on his head. Madvi Buska was a militia commander under the Eranpalli Revolutionary People’s Council (RPC) of the outlawed outfit. Another arrested Madkam Deva was the president of its agriculture wing. Madvi Joga was section ‘A’ militia deputy commander under the Peddabodkel RPC. The other seven were lower-rung cadres and involved in several Naxalite-related incidents of violence.

Earlier on May 13, as many as 14 Maoists were arrested from the forests of Mutvendi and Pidia villages under Gangaloor police station limits in Bijapur by a joint team of the District Reserve Guard (DRG) and local police. These extremists including, six women and eight men, were part of the outlawed Left Wing movement’s ‘military company number 2’ and ‘Gangaloor area committee’. The arrested Maoists carried a cumulative bounty of Rs. 41 lakh over their head.Before that, on May 10, the security forces had gunned 12 Maoists down in an operation in the forests of Pidia village.