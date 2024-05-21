Simple ways to overcome postpartum depression

Postpartum depression is increasing among women in our society. Postpartum means ‘the time after childbirth’. Most women feel ‘baby blues’ after delivery. Baby blues is feeling sad or empty, within a few days of giving birth. As per studies, about 1 out of every 10 of these women will develop a more severe and longer-lasting depression after delivery. About 1 in 1,000 women develop a more serious condition called postpartum psychosis.

Postpartum depression (PPD) is a complex mix of physical, emotional, and behavioral changes that happen in some women after giving birth. It is a form of major depression that begins within 4 weeks after delivery.

Here are some tips that will help you recover from stress and anxiety:

Get Enough Sleep: Trying to obtain adequate sleep can significantly enhance mental well-being.

Self Care: Most new mothers neglect their needs because they are so preoccupied with taking care of their babies. It is imperative that you find time for yourself. Exercise frequently or engage in yoga to maintain mental peace.

Also Read: Simple ways to soothe throat pain and infection

Join Support Groups: Speaking with support groups might be beneficial. You can gain knowledge from other PPD sufferers’ experiences.

Bond with your child: Skin-to-skin contact improves your mood and your relationship with your child.