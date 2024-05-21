Stock Market: Sensex, Nifty end flat

Mumbai: Indian equity benchmark indices ended flat in the volatile session on May 21. At close, BSE Sensex was down 52.63 points or 0.07 percent at 73,953.31. NSE Nifty settled at 22,529 , up 27.00 points or 0.12 percent.

Top gainers included Hindalco Industries, Coal India, JSW Steel, Tata Steel and Adani Ports. Top losers were Nestle, Hero MotoCorp, ICICI Bank, IndusInd Bank, TCS and Maruti Suzuki.

Stocks advanced on BSE were 1,570 against 2,338 stocks that declined; 160 stocks remain unchanged. Total stocks traded were 4,068. The number of stocks that recorded a 52-week high was 292, and those that hit a 52-week low was 32. In addition, 345 stocks traded in upper circuit, while 258 hit the lower circuit.

Among sectors, metal index up 4 percent, power index up 2 percent, PSU Bank index up 1.5 percent, while FMCG down 0.5 percent. The BSE midcap index up 0.3percent while smallcap index down 0.2 percent.