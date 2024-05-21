Tamil action drama ‘Rathnam’ premieres on Prime Video from this date

The Tamil movie “Rathnam,” starring Vishal, will be available for streaming on Prime Video starting May 23, the OTT platform announced on Tuesday. Directed by Hari, known for films such as “Yaanai,” “Saamy,” and “Singam,” the action drama was initially released in theaters on April 26. The film also features Priya Bhavani Shankar, Gautam Menon, Samuthirakani, and Yogi Babu in significant roles.

“Rathnam” centers on a fiery young man named Rathnam, portrayed by Vishal, who contends with a troubled past and struggles to suppress his violent tendencies, particularly against those who mistreat women. Rathnam serves as a trusted aide to MLA Panneer Selvam, played by Samuthirakani. His life undergoes a significant transformation when he encounters Mallika, a nurse who bears a striking resemblance to his mother.

The movie, which includes music by the renowned composer Devi Sri Prasad, is produced by Stone Bench Films, Zee Studios, and Invenio Origin. According to a press release, “Rathnam” will be available on Prime Video in Tamil and dubbed in Telugu.