Vivo launches Vivo Y200 GT, Vivo Y200t, and Vivo Y200: Price, Specifications

Mumbai: Vivo Y200 GT, Vivo Y200t, and Vivo Y200 were launched in China as the latest entrants in the company’s Y series. Price of Vivo Y200 GT starts at CNY 1,599 (roughly Rs. 18,000) for the 8GB+128GB version and CNY 1,799 (roughly Rs. 20,000) for the 8GB+256GB version. The 12GB+256GB variant is priced at CNY 1,999 (roughly Rs. 23,000), while the 12GB+512GB model is priced at CNY 2,299 (roughly Rs. 26,000). It is offered in Storm and Thunder (translated from Chinese) shades.

The Vivo Y200t has a starting price tag of CNY 1,199 (roughly Rs. 13,000) for the 8GB+128GB version. The 8GB+256GB, 12GB+256GB, and 12GB+512GB variants are priced at CNY 1,299 (roughly Rs. 14,000), CNY 1,499 (roughly Rs. 16,000), and CNY 1,699 (roughly Rs. 18,000), respectively. It is listed for sale in Aurora (black) and Qingshan (blue) shades in China.

Vivo is offering the Vivo Y200 with a starting price of CNY 1,599 for the 8GB+128GB variant. The 8GB+256GB, 12GB+256GB, and 12GB+512GB versions are priced at CNY 1,799, CNY 1,999, and CNY 2,299, respectively. It is available in Red Orange, Flowers (white), and Haoye (black) finishes.

Vivo Y200 GT specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Vivo Y200 GT runs OriginOS 4 and features a 6.78-inch 1.5K(1,260×2,800 pixels) AMOLED display with a refresh rate of up to 144Hz and a peak brightness level of 4,500 nits. The handset is powered by a Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 SoC with up to 12GB of LPDDR4X RAM.

The Vivo Y200 GT packs a dual rear camera setup that includes a 50-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.79 lens and a 2-megapixel secondary sensor with an f/2.4 lens. At the front, it houses a 16-megapixel selfie shooter with an f/2.45 aperture. It offers up to 512GB of UFS2.2 storage as well.

Connectivity options on the Vivo Y200 GT include 5G, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.4, GPS, Glonass, Galileo, QZSS, and USB 2.0. Sensors onboard include an accelerometer, ambient light sensor, motor, proximity sensor, e-compass, IR control and gyroscope. There is an in-display fingerprint scanner for authentication and the device supports face recognition feature. The Vivo Y200 GT is backed by a 6,000mAh battery that supports 80W fast charging.

Vivo Y200t, Vivo Y200 specifications:

The Vivo Y200t and Vivo Y200 have the same SIM and software specifications as the Vivo Y200 GT. The Vivo Y200t features a 6.72-inch full-HD+ (1,080×2,408 pixels) LCD screen with up to 120Hz refresh rate. Meanwhile, the Vivo Y200 has a 6.78-inch full-HD+ (1,080 x 2,400 pixels) AMOLED display with 130Hz normal refresh rate and a 300Hz game mode refresh rate. Both phones run on Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 SoC with Adreno 710 GPU. They pack up to 12GB of RAM and a maximum 512GB of storage.

The Vivo Y200t and Vivo Y200 have dual rear cameras comprising a 50-megapixel primary sensor and a 2-megapixel secondary shooter. They carry an 8-megapixel front camera.

Most of the connectivity options on the Vivo Y200t and Vivo Y200 are identical to the Vivo Y200 GT, as are the sensors. The Vivo Y200t has a 3.5mm audio jack and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. On the other hand, the vanilla Vivo Y200 has an in-display fingerprint sensor and is IP64-rated for dust and water resistance.

The Vivo Y200t and Vivo Y200 feature 6,000mAh batteries. The former supports 44W fast charging while the standard model offers 80W fast charging.