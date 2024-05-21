World Para Championships: India’s Deepthi Jeevanji wins gold with world record

Kobe: India’s Deepthi Jeevanji grabbed the gold medal with a world record time in the women’s 400m T20 category race at the World Para Athletics Championships at Kobe in Japan. Deepthi Jeevanji clocked 55.07 seconds, breaking American Breanna Clark’s earlier world record of 55.12 seconds, which she had set during last year’s edition of the championships in Paris. The T20 classification is for athletes who have intellectual impairment.

Aysel Onder of Turkey finished second with 55.19 seconds followed by Lizanshela Angulo of Ecuador on third with 56.68 seconds.

Later, Yogesh Kathuniya won the silver in the Men’s Discus Throw F56 Final with a season’s best mark of 41.80 meter. The F56 category is meant for athletes who compete in field events from a seated position. Different athletes, including those with amputations and spinal cord injuries compete in this class.

Preethi Pal won a bronze medal in the Women’s 200m T35 final while Nishad Kumar bagged silver in Men’s High Jump T47.

India has won four medals so far- one gold, two silver and a bronze.