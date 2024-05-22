2024 KTM 200 Duke, KTM 250 Duke launched with new colours in India: Details

Mumbai: KTM launched new colour options for the KTM 250 Duke and the KTM 200 Duke. While the 250 now gets the new Atlantic Blue colour, the 200 has Electronic Orange and Dark Galvano colours. The KTM 250 Duke is priced at Rs 2,40,704 (ex-showroom), while the KTM 200 Duke is available for Rs 1,98,317 (ex-showroom).

The KTM 250 Duke employs a 249.07cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled, EFI engine, which produces 31PS of maximum power and 25Nm of peak torque. It is based on a new trellis frame with WP suspension package, and boasts features like LED lights, switchable ABS and Quickshifter+.

The KTM 200 Duke uses a 199.5cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled, DOHC, EFI engine, which generates 25PS of maximum power and 19.3Nm of peak torque. The motorcycle features all-LED lighting, LCD display, switchable ABS, WP USD and monoshock, and a lightweight trellis frame with aluminium swingarm.