Audi launches Q7 Bold Edition SUV in India: Price, Features

Mumbai: Audi India has launched a new special edition of its Q7 SUV. The special edition named ‘Audi Q7 Bold Edition’ is offered at an ex-showroom price of Rs 97.84 lakh. According to the German luxury carmaker, this exclusive edition will be available in limited numbers.

The Q7 Bold Edition includes the Black Styling Package, which features a gloss black front grille, blacked-out Audi rings on both the front and rear, black window surrounds, ORVMs, and roof rails. This luxury SUV also boasts the renowned Matrix LED headlamps and 19-inch alloy wheels. Moreover, the Q7 Bold Edition will be sold in four exterior colours- Glacier White, Mythos Black, Navarra Blue, and Samurai Grey.

The SUV boasts a digital instrument cluster and a touchscreen infotainment system connected to a 19-speaker Bang and Olufsen sound system. The interior also features four-zone automatic climate control, Park Assist Plus with a 360-degree camera, a panoramic sunroof, ambient lighting, and seven distinct drive modes.

The Q7 Bold Edition is powered by a 3.0-litre turbocharged V6 engine paired with a 48V mild-hybrid system. This hybrid powertrain produces 335 bhp and 500 Nm of torque. The engine is coupled with an eight-speed automatic transmission, and power is delivered to all four wheels via Audi’s Quattro all-wheel-drive system.