Bangladesh MP found murdered in Kolkata

Veteran Bangladeshi MP Anwarul Azim Anar, who went missing during a visit to India, was found murdered in a Kolkata flat, announced Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan on Wednesday. The minister confirmed that the 56-year-old Awami League lawmaker’s death was a planned murder carried out by Bangladeshis, and three suspects have been arrested by Bangladesh Police in connection with the crime, as reported by The Daily Star.

Anwarul Azim Anar, a three-time MP and president of the Kaliganj upazila unit Awami League, had traveled to India on May 12 for personal medical treatment. His disappearance was reported on May 18, with a general diary report filed at Baranagar Police Station in North Kolkata. The minister mentioned that the whereabouts of Anar’s body are still unknown but assured that Indian police are cooperating with the investigation. The motive behind the murder is yet to be disclosed.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina expressed profound shock and sorrow over Anar’s death, as conveyed by the United News of Bangladesh news agency. Anar represented the Jhenaidah-4 constituency, an area noted for its high crime rate. The home minister highlighted that the murder occurred while Anar was in India for medical reasons and reiterated that the Bangladeshi authorities are working closely with Indian counterparts to solve the case.