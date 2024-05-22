Banks to remain closed four days in a row from tomorrow: Details

Mumbai: Bank across states will remain closed for four days this week, from May 23-26, on account of Buddha Purnima, Nazrul Jayanti/2024 General Elections and the Saturday-Sunday weekend leaves.

The apex bank in the country, Reserve Bank of India (RBI) releases the list of bank holidays every month. Bank holidays are notified under 3 categories- Negotiable Instruments Act, Holiday, Real Time Gross Settlement Holiday and Banks’ Closing of Accounts. The regional holidays are decided by the respective state governments.

Below is the complete list of other bank holidays in May 2024

May 1 bank holiday: Because of May Day/Labour Day and Maharashtra Day, banks will remain shut in India and Maharashtra.

May 8 bank holiday: Banks in West Bengal will be closed on the birthday of polymath Rabindranath Tagore.

May 10 bank holiday: Banks will be closed because of the Akshaya Tritiya festival.

May 23 bank holiday: On the occasion of Buddha Purnima, banks will remain closed.

Bank holiday: Banks in some states will be closed on May 24. Banks in some states will be closed for Nazrul Jayanti and the next phase of the 2024 Lok Sabha Elections.

Regular Weekend Bank Offs:

Banks will be closed on the second Saturday, May 11

Banks will be closed on the fourth Saturday, May 25

Bank holiday on Sundays: May 4, 12, 18, and 26