Banks will remain closed for four days; check details

Bank customers across several states should plan for a possible four-day holiday this week, spanning from May 23 to May 26, due to Buddha Purnima, Nazrul Jayanti, the 2024 General Elections, and the regular Saturday-Sunday weekend. During this period, all public banks, including the State Bank of India (SBI), will observe these holidays.

In May 2024, public banks have a total of ten holidays. These include the second and fourth Saturdays, which are non-working days, along with all Sundays. The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) sets the holiday calendar for all banks in coordination with declared state government holidays. However, because not all religious festivals and regional customs are uniformly celebrated across the country, some holidays may not apply in all states.

To avoid any inconvenience, bank customers are advised to confirm specific holidays with their nearest branch, as the holiday schedule can vary depending on the region. It is essential to stay informed about these dates to manage banking needs effectively during the month.