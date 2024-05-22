BJP expels Pawan Singh for contesting against NDA candidate

BJP expels Bhojpuri actor-turned-politician Pawan Singh for contesting against NDA candidate Upendra Kushwaha in the Bihar Lok Sabha constituency of Karakat. Singh’s decision to run as an independent candidate put an end to weeks of speculation about his candidature, and he submitted his nomination on May 9. Karakat is scheduled to vote on June 1, marking the seventh and final phase of the ongoing Lok Sabha elections.

Apart from Kushwaha, former Union Minister and Rashtriya Lok Morcha chairman Rajaram Singh, along with Priyanka Chaudhary of AIMIM, are also contesting for the seat in south Bihar. Despite pressure from senior BJP leader and Bihar minister Prem Kumar to withdraw his nomination, Singh remained adamant about his decision to contest.

In response to Kumar’s statement, Singh affirmed that he would not retract his nomination, asserting his right as an individual to pursue political office. He emphasized that he was an artist and not a criminal deserving prosecution, reiterating his determination to contest from Karakat regardless of opposition from within the BJP.