Commodity Market: Gold price remain unchanged

Mumbai: Sovereign gold price remained unchanged in Kerala on Wednesday, May 22, 2024. Gold is priced at Rs 54,640 per 8 gram. Yesterday, yellow metal price declined by Rs 480 to Rs 54,640 per 8 gram. On Monday, gold price edged higher Rs 400 to Rs 55,120 per 8 gram.

In other major markets, gold prices saw a slight increase on Wednesday. The cost of 24 carat gold is Rs.7658.9 per gram up by Rs.1518. The cost of 22 carat gold is Rs.7015.5 per gram up by Rs.1390. The price change in 24 carat gold in the last one week has been -1.1%,whereas in the last month it has been 0.18%. The cost of silver is Rs.93150.0 per kg up by Rs.6690 per kg.

Also Read: Realme launches GT 6T launched in India: Price, Specifications

In the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold futures opened flat on Wednesday at Rs 73,930 per 10 gram, down by Rs 91 or 0.12%. Silver futures were down by Rs 419 or 0.44% at Rs 94,306/ kg.

In global markets, price of spot gold held its ground at $2,422.45 per ounce. Bullion hit a record high of 2,449.89 on Monday. U.S. gold futures were steady at $2,426.00. Price of spot silver rose 0.4% to $32.08 per ounce, platinum was up 0.4% at $1,050.50 and palladium was flat at $1,025.75.