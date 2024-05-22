CWMA backs CWRC’s rejection of TN’s Cauvery water demand

The Cauvery Water Management Authority (CWMA) endorsed the decision made by the Cauvery Water Regulation Committee (CWRC) to reject Tamil Nadu’s demand for the release of backlog water from Karnataka. This decision was based on the low water levels in the Cauvery basin reservoirs. During the meeting chaired by Saumitra Kumar Haldar, it was emphasized that the current focus should be on meeting drinking water requirements due to the non-irrigation season, and the forecast of a good monsoon is expected to alleviate water stress in the region.

Recent pre-monsoon showers have improved the water situation, with the interstate point at Biligundlu receiving over 1,100 cusecs of water per day, compared to the previous 150 cusecs. Both states have sufficient water in their reservoirs for drinking purposes, according to CWRC Chairman Vineet Gupta. The CWRC had earlier refused Tamil Nadu’s request to ensure the release of the backlog and maintain environmental flows as per the Cauvery Water Disputes Tribunal’s final award, modified by the Supreme Court.

Tamil Nadu has called for a scientific formula to share water during distress years, highlighting the difficulties in securing its due share. Karnataka, on the other hand, stated that the water in its four designated reservoirs is at the lowest levels, sufficient only for critical drinking and industrial needs. The CWRC is scheduled to meet again on June 13 to discuss further measures.