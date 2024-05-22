Eat these fruits for  white teeth

Teeth become yellow for a variety of reasons, including smoking, poor oral hygiene, genetic disorders, and an unhealthy diet. These fruits can be included in the diet to prevent yellow teeth.

Strawberry

Strawberry includes malic acid, which aids in tooth whitening. It also contains fibres, which aid in the elimination of microorganisms in the mouth.

Apple

Apples also contain malic acid, which aids in saliva production. This saliva aids in tooth whitening.

Banana

Bananas are high in dietary fibre, Vitamin B6, and manganese, all of which aid in mouth detoxification. To get the most out of bananas, press the peel on your teeth for 1-2 minutes and leave for 5 minutes before brushing.

To avoid yellow teeth, it’s also crucial to keep your mouth clean. Brushing your teeth twice a day, not smoking, and including vegetables like carrots, green and leafy vegetables, and broccoli in your diet are all recommended.