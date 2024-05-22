Govt starts preparations for Yoga Day

With the necessary approval from the Election Commission of India (ECI) in light of the general elections, the Centre has urged its ministries and departments to organize countdown events leading up to International Yoga Day on June 21. These events aim to raise awareness about the benefits of yoga for holistic well-being and sustainable living. The Ministry of Ayush has already begun activities across various states to build momentum for the celebrations, having received special permission from the national poll body for these activities.

Officials have stated that the Ministry of Ayush has written to all ministries and departments, encouraging them to record and share these events on social media for broader outreach. In a letter addressed to secretaries and heads of ministries and departments, the Ministry emphasized that International Yoga Day should be observed using a whole-of-government approach, allowing for activities to be planned as per their convenience and protocol. Secretary of the Ayush Ministry, Rajiv Kotecha, specifically requested that the events be recorded and uploaded on social media platforms, tagging the Ministry of Ayush to ensure extensive reach.

The ECI granted the Ministry of Ayush an exemption from the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) for conducting International Yoga Day activities, with four specific conditions. The use of images of ministers and political functionaries at events in areas where MCC is enforced is prohibited. Additionally, no political functionary should be invited to these events in such constituencies and districts. All invitees must adhere to the MCC conditions, and any advertisements related to the events should not include photographs of any ministers, as stipulated in the exemption note.