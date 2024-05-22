Gunmen kill 40 villagers

Abuja: Gunmen have killed more than 40 people in Zurak village in Nigeria’s north-central Plateau state. Security forces have neutralized 7 gunmen. No group has claimed responsibility for the attack.

In December, assailants killed at least 140 residents during an attack that targeted more than a dozen communities over two days.

Northwest and central Nigeria has been plagued by criminal gangs for years. The heavily armed groups have carried out thousands of abductions and killings in the north-west and central states of Nigeria. Attacks against civilians, killings and mass kidnappings for ransom, particularly of school children, have become common in northwest Nigeria.

Nigeria is plagued with security challenges, including a 14-year-long Islamist insurgency in its northeast, separatist violence in the southeast, and frequent deadly clashes between farmers and herders in the central region.