HC nullifies Governor Arif Khan’s nominations to Kerala University Senate

On Tuesday, May 21, the Kerala High Court annulled four nominations to the Senate of Kerala University made by Governor Arif Mohammed Khan in his role as Chancellor of universities. Justice Muhammed Nias C.P. directed the Chancellor to make new nominations within six weeks, considering the petitioners’ claims. The court emphasized that the Chancellor’s nomination powers must adhere to statutory provisions, highlighting that the current appointees lacked the necessary qualifications as per the University Act.

The court’s decision responded to a petition by Arunima Ashok and another student, who challenged the nominations of Abhishek D. Nair, a third-semester BA history student, and Dhruvin S. L., a fifth-semester BCA student. The petitioners argued that Nair, being only in his third semester, was ineligible for nomination. The court noted that to be recognized for outstanding ability in humanities, Nair would need to demonstrate academic merit at the university level, which could only be assessed upon completing his course. Similarly, Dhruvin S. L.’s nomination as a fifth-semester student was deemed premature.

Additionally, the court quashed the nominations of Malavika Udayan and B.A. Sudhi Sadan, both fifth-semester biochemistry students, under categories for fine arts and sports, respectively. The university’s list of eight recommended students was entirely dismissed in favor of individuals with affiliations to BJP’s student organization, ABVP, prompting some students to approach the High Court. The court halted the appointment process and criticized the governor’s actions, mandating the re-evaluation of nominations.