ICMR’s new basmati rice varieties face environmentalists criticism

India’s premier research body, the Indian Council of Agriculture Research (ICAR), has launched two new herbicide-tolerant (Ht) basmati rice varieties, Pusa Basmati 1979 and Pusa Basmati 1985, aimed at conserving water, reducing greenhouse gases like methane, and increasing productivity. However, a group of scientists has criticized these claims as exaggerated and warned about potential impacts on the country’s rice biodiversity. These varieties, which are non-genetically modified (non-GM), are enhanced versions of Pusa Basmati 1121 and Pusa Basmati 1509.

The new rice varieties are designed to tolerate herbicides like Imazethapyr, which can effectively eliminate potent weeds due to a mutated ALS gene present in the plants. Dr. Rabindra Padaria, joint director (extension), emphasized that these varieties are non-GM and intended to replace popular existing varieties. He noted that unlike GM mustard and brinjal, these varieties are non-controversial and support Directly Seeded Rice (DSR), a method that bypasses the water-intensive transplantation process.

Despite the ICAR’s claims, a former scientist who monitored the development of these varieties has expressed skepticism. The Supreme Court has halted the environmental release of GM mustard, and the government has imposed a moratorium on GM brinjal due to its negative effects. Critics argue that while the new basmati varieties are presented as beneficial, the broader implications for rice biodiversity need careful consideration.