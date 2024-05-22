IMD issues heat alert, Warns of health risks

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert for severe heatwave conditions in Rajasthan, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, and western Uttar Pradesh, advising people to take precautions against heat-related illnesses. The heatwave is expected to persist for the next five days in northern India, with about 60 districts recording temperatures above 42°C on May 20. In particular, the temperature soared to 47.4°C in Najafgarh, Delhi. Maximum temperatures ranging from 44-47°C were recorded across Haryana-Chandigarh-Delhi, parts of Rajasthan, Gujarat, Punjab, western Madhya Pradesh, and Uttar Pradesh, with temperatures being significantly above normal.

Additionally, warm night conditions were observed in parts of Rajasthan, indicating that the heatwave persists even at night. Temperatures between 40-44°C were reported in Vidarbha, eastern Madhya Pradesh, central Maharashtra, Marathwada, Saurashtra, and Kutch. IMD predicts a gradual rise in temperatures by 2-3°C over the next 24 hours. An orange alert, indicating the need to be prepared, has been issued for eastern Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat, and western Madhya Pradesh. A yellow alert, signifying the need to be watchful, has been issued for eastern Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha, Odisha, Himachal Pradesh, and the Jammu division.

Meanwhile, IMD noted that conditions are favorable for the southwest monsoon to advance over parts of the southeast Arabian Sea, Maldives, Comorin area, south Bay of Bengal, Andaman & Nicobar Islands, and the Andaman Sea over the next two days.