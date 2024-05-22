Jagan Reddy’s party MLA destroys voting machine; EC to take action

The Election Commission has launched an investigation into Andhra Pradesh MLA P Ramakrishna Reddy, following allegations of EVM vandalism. A video allegedly showing the YSR Congress Party MLA damaging a voting machine on May 13 has prompted the EC to take the claims seriously. The commission has provided the state police with access to the footage and requested their cooperation in the investigation.

The incident, which occurred at PS No. 202 and seven other polling stations in the Macharla Assembly Constituency, was captured on webcam. The Chief Electoral Officer of Andhra Pradesh stated that Palnadu district election authorities had shared the video footage with the police to aid their probe. The MLA has been named as an accused in the case, and the EC has instructed CEO Mukesh Kumar Meena to inform the DGP to take strict action against all involved.

Opposition leader Nara Lokesh of the Telugu Desam Party accused the YSR Congress MLA of vandalizing the EVMs out of fear of losing the election. Lokesh claimed that Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy’s party resorted to such tactics due to their desperation. He called for strong action against Pinnelli Ramakrishna Reddy, who allegedly damaged the EVM at the Palwai Gate polling place. Andhra Pradesh held single-phase elections for MPs and MLAs on May 13, which were followed by significant violence.