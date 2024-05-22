Leopard caught in wire fence in Palakkad; sedated

A leopard was discovered ensnared in a barbed wire fence on private property belonging to Unnikrishnan, a resident of Vazhapuzha, on Wednesday (May 22). Forest Department officials promptly responded to the situation and initiated rescue efforts. The trapped leopard, suspected to be a four-year-old female, is now in the custody of the Forest Department.

Local residents have voiced concerns about the recurring presence of tigers in the area over the past few years. They worry about the safety of both humans and animals when such incidents occur, particularly when wildlife ventures into densely populated areas.

Following the rescue operation, the Forest Department tranquilized the leopard and plans to relocate it from the vicinity. Efforts are being made to ensure the safety of residents, and authorities aim to capture the leopard promptly. Residents reported that the leopard got caught in a trap set for a pig by the fencing, entangling its belly and legs in the wire. The Forest Department has confirmed that the leopard’s health condition is stable.