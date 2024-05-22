Making video of ‘Chithini’ released: Video

Thiruvananthapuram: East Coast Communications released the making video of highly anticipated Malayalam film ‘Chithini’. The film is directed by East Coast Vijayan under the banner of East Coast Communications. This is the 7th film bank rolled by East Coast Communications.

Penned by KV Anil, with screenplay and dialogues by East Coast Vijayan and K V Anil, ‘Chithini’ is a horror family emotional thriller. The film will be released in Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, and Kannada.

Amith Chakalakkal and Vinay Fort play the lead role in the film. Bengali actress Mokksha , who is known for her role in ‘Kallanum Bhagavathyum’ plays the female lead in the film. Newcomers Arathi Nair and Enakshi also play crucial roles in the movie. The film has an ensemble cast including Johnny Antony, Joy Mathew, Sudheesh, Srikanth Murali, Jayakrishnan, Manikandan Achari, Sujith Shankar, Pramod Veliyanadu, Rajesh Sharm, Unni Raja, and others.

Ranjin Raj is the music director. Cinematography is handled by Ratheesh Ram. John Kutty is the editor of the film. Art direction is handled by Sujith Raghav. Costume designer is Dhanya Balakrishnan and makeup is done by Ranjith Ambady. Choreography is done by Kala Master, stunts by Rajashekar and G Master, VFX by Nidhin Ram Neduvathur, sound mixing by Vipin Nair. Rajashekaran is the executive producer of the film. Production controller is Rajesh Thilakom.