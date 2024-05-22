Malaysia Masters 2024: PV Sindhu enter second round

Kuala Lumpur: In badminton, two-time Olympic medallist P V Sindhu advanced to the women’s singles second round of the Malaysia Masters Super 500 badminton tournament Kuala Lumpur on Wednesday. The World No. 15 Sindhu defeated over Scotland’s Kirsty Gilmour by 21-17 21-16 in 46 minutes. For Sindhu, it was her third win over Gilmour, a two-time medallist in the Commonwealth Games.

The fifth-seeded PV Sindhu, who last won a title in 2022 Singapore Open, will next face Korea’s Sim Yu Jin. Sindhu had skipped Uber Cup and Thailand Open this year.

In mixed doubles, B Sumeeth Reddy and N Sikki Reddy, world No. 53, also advanced to the second round after defeating Hong Kong’s Lui Chun Wai and Fu Chi Yan 21-15 12-21 21-17 in 47 minutes. The husband-wife duo will face the top seeds Chen Tang Jie and Toh Ee Wei of Malaysia next.