Man arrested for threatening Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal

Ankit Goyal was apprehended in Bareilly and is currently being interrogated for allegedly writing threatening messages on the walls of Rajiv Chowk and Patel Nagar Metro stations. The discovery of these messages led to the filing of an FIR, sparking political controversy with AAP accusing BJP of orchestrating a plot against CM Kejriwal.

AAP MP Sanjay Singh claimed that the plot to target CM Kejriwal originated from the Prime Minister’s Office, alleging BJP’s involvement in a bid to harm Kejriwal. Atishi, another senior AAP leader, criticized the police and Cyber Cell’s purported inaction despite CCTV footage and security personnel at the stations, suggesting BJP’s orchestration of the incident. The Delhi Police is yet to respond to these accusations as the investigation continues.