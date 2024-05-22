Market capitalization of BSE-listed companies touch $5-trillion mark for first time

Mumbai: The combined market value (market capitalization or mcap) of BSE-listed companies touched $5-trillion mark for the first time ever. Moreover, the top-10 listed companies also achieved a combined market cap of over $1 trillion.

The all-India market capitalisation, including 5,391 listed companies, stood at $5 trillion or Rs 414.7 lakh crore. This is about $633 billion higher than that at the start of the year. The market capitalisation of the top-10 companies currently stands at a little above $1 trillion or Rs 90.54 lakh crore.

Also Read: Stock Market: Indian equity indices end higher

Company-wise, Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) topped the companies in market capitalisation with Rs 19.42 lakh crore, followed by Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) with Rs 13.82 lakh crore, HFCD Bank (Rs 11.08 lakh crore), ICICI Bank (Rs 7.88 lakh crore), and Bharti Airtel (Rs 7.62 lakh crore). State Bank of India (SBI) comes sixth with Rs 7.41 lakh crore, followed by LIC (Rs 6.46 lakh crore), Infosys (Rs 5.95 lakh crore), ITC (Rs 5.43 lakh crore), and Hindustan Unilever (Rs 5.42 lakh crore).

BSE’s total market capitalisation had hit $4 trillion in November 2023, and has now soared past $5 trillion in just six months. BSE-listed firms reached the market cap of $1 trillion back in May 2007, doubling in over a decade to $2 trillion in July 2017, and then reaching the $3 trillion mark in May 2021.

Currently, only four stock markets world over are in the $5-trillion-plus club, namely, USA, China, Japan and Hong Kong. The US leads with a market cap of almost $55.65 trillion, followed by China ($9.4 trillion), Japan ($6.42 trillion), and Hong Kong ($5.47 trillion).