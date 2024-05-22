Mass fish deaths in Periyar River; Suspected effluent discharge

A mass fish kill was reported early Tuesday in the Periyar River, likely caused by industrial effluent discharge from the Eloor-Edayar area in Ernakulam. Hundreds of fish, valued at lakhs of rupees, were found dead in the river and its adjacent channels, affecting over 200 fish cages. Species such as Asian sea bass, pearl spot, and tilapia were among those killed, causing significant financial losses for fish farmers practicing cage farming.

Fish farmers have blamed pollution control officials for the incident. State Industries Minister P. Rajeev has ordered an investigation, and the district administration has also launched a probe. The worst-affected areas include Varappuzha, Cheranellur, and Kadamakudy panchayats. According to the fisheries department, the toxic water has also reached the Kochi Corporation area. It is believed that heavy rains led to the unregulated opening of a bund, causing an excessive flow of accumulated effluent into the river.

Health and food safety authorities are on high alert to prevent the sale of dead fish. A joint investigation led by the Sub-Collector, involving the Pollution Control Board, Irrigation Department, and Fisheries Department, is set to begin. Water samples from the river are being tested at the Pollution Control Department’s lab in Kadavanthara, Kochi.