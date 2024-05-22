Microsoft unveils Surface Pro, Surface laptops: Details

Mumbai: Microsoft unveiled the new Surface Pro (11th edition) and Surface Laptop (7th edition) for consumers at its Surface and Windows AI event. These devices become the company’s first Copilot+ PCs, as the Windows maker integrates artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities in them.

The Microsoft Surface Pro starts at $999 (roughly Rs. 83,000) for the 16GB RAM and 256GB SSD inbuilt storage variant with an LCD display. This variant is equipped with the Qualcomm Snapdragon X Plus chipset. Similarly, the Microsoft Surface Laptop also starts at $999 (Roughly Rs. 83,000) for the 13.8-inch display variant along with Snapdragon X Plus chipset paired with 16GB RAM and 256GB SSD inbuilt storage. Both devices will be available in Black, Dune, Platinum, and Sapphire.Both the Surface devices will go on sale starting June 18.

The Microsoft Surface Pro (11th edition) is a 2-in-1 PC that features a 13-inch display with options in both LCD and OLED screens with a 120Hz refresh rate. It is equipped with the Snapdragon X Plus and Elite chipsets, which the company claims are 90 percent faster than the previous generation of Surface Pro. The devices are also powered by Qualcomm Hexagon NPU capable of more than 40 trillion operations per second (TOPS). The Surface Pro comes with up to 32GB of LPDDR5X RAM and up to 1TB Gen 4 SSD inbuilt storage.

It has a front-facing webcam with a 114-degree ultrawide 1440p sensor. The webcam supports AI-powered Windows Studio Effects. There is also a dedicated Copilot button next to the spacebar. The Surface Pro also gets a Flex keyboard that can be detached from the device, a kickstand with a 165-degree hinge, a customisable haptic touchpad, and an integrated pen storage. It supports up to 65W fast charging.

Meanwhile, the new Surface Laptop (7th edition) comes in two display variants of 13.5-inch and 15-inch. Both are IPS LCD panels with touch support and are protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 5. They offer 120Hz refresh rate, HDR support, and Dolby Vision IQ. Just like the Surface Pro, the Surface Laptop is also equipped with the Snapdragon X Plus and Elite chipsets paired with up to 64GB LPDDR5X RAM and 1TB Gen 4 SSD inbuilt storage. It also comes with the new NPU. The rest of the specifications are similar to the business-focused Surface Laptop 6.