NIA arrests Andhra techie for Bengaluru Rameshwaram cafe blast

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) achieved a major breakthrough in the Rameshwaram Cafe blast investigation with the arrest of Sohail, a software engineer from Andhra Pradesh. Sohail’s arrest followed a thorough examination of his financial activities, revealing substantial bank deposits. His father, Abdul Gafoor, a retired headmaster, was also questioned in connection with the case.

This development highlights the expanding scope of the investigation as authorities pursue all leads to uncover those responsible for the explosion at Kundalahalli’s renowned cafe in Bengaluru. The NIA’s efforts included searches in Coimbatore, targeting the residences of doctors Zafar Iqbal and Nayueem Siddique, who have been training at a private hospital there.

In Rayadurgam, the NIA scrutinized the home of a retired principal, detaining Sohail for questioning after discovering significant funds in his bank account, suggesting possible terrorist links. Nationwide, the NIA conducted raids at 11 locations based on information from interrogations of the blast’s alleged masterminds, Mussavir Hussain Shazib and Abdul Mateen Taahaa, seizing mobile phones and SIM cards to piece together the network behind the Rameshwaram Cafe attack.