Pune Porsche accident: Teen banned from driving

In the fatal Porsche accident in Pune, a 17-year-old teenager allegedly spent Rs 48,000 in under ninety minutes at one of the two bars he visited before crashing his car into a bike, resulting in two fatalities. The teenager and his friends visited Cosie restaurant and Hotel Blak Club on the night of the incident, where they were reportedly served alcohol despite being underage. The Maharashtra excise department shut down both establishments following orders from the Pune district collectorate for their involvement in serving liquor to minors.

The teenager and his friends visited these bars between 9:30 pm and 1 am on the night of the accident. The substantial bill was paid at Cosie, where the group first arrived at 10:40 pm. Pune police have arrested the teenager’s father and four restaurant executives for serving alcohol to a minor. Despite the severity of the incident, the Juvenile Justice Board granted the teenager bail on the same day and ordered him to write an essay on road accidents, a decision that has faced significant criticism.

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, who oversees the home department, expressed shock at the lenient stance of the Juvenile Justice Board and urged for the teenager to be tried as an adult. Additionally, it was revealed that the permanent registration of the Porsche Taycan had been pending since March due to an unpaid fee of Rs 1,758.