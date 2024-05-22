Realme launches GT 6T launched in India: Price, Specifications

Mumbai: Realme has launched Realme GT 6T in the Indian markets. This is the first smartphone to debut with Qualcomm’s 4nm Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3 chip in the country.

The Realme GT 6T is priced at Rs 30,999 for the 8GB RAM/128GB storage variant, Rs 32,999 for the 8GB RAM/256GB storage variant, Rs 35,999 for the 12GB RAM/256GB storage variant and Rs 39,999 for the 12GB RAM/512GB storage variant. Realme is also offering an instant discount of Rs 4,000 on payments made using SBI, HDFC and ICICI bank cards. There is also an additional exchange offer of Rs 2,000 on these devices.

The latest Realme phone will be available in two colours: Fluid Silver and Razaor Green, and will be available on Amazon, Realme.com and other retail outlets from May 29.

Also Read: Malaysia Masters 2024: PV Sindhu enter second round

The dual-SIM (Nano) Realme GT 6T runs on Android 14-based Realme UI 5 and is scheduled to receive three major Android OS upgrades and an additional year of security updates. It sports a 6.78-inch full-HD+ (1,264×2,780 pixels) LTPO MOLED screen with a 1Hz-120Hz refresh rate and up to 1,000 nits peak brightness. Realme also claims that the phone supports up to 6,000 nits of local peak brightness.

Realme has equipped the GT 6T with a 4nm Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3 chip, making it the first handset in India to debut with the octa-core processor from Qualcomm, along with a 10,014 sq mm 3D tempered dual vapour chamber. The smartphone is equipped with up to 12GB of LPDDR5X RAM and up to 512GB of built-in UFS 4.0 storage.

The Realme GT 6T features a 50-megapixel primary camera with a Sony LYT-600 sensor, support for optical image stabilisation, and an f/1.88 aperture. It is also equipped with an 8-megapixel wide angle camera with a Sony IMX355 sensor with an f/2.2 aperture. Selfies and video chats are handled by a 32-megapixel Sony IMX615 sensor.

Connectivity options on the Realme GT 6T include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.4, GPS, and a USB Type-C port. The phone is equipped with a 5,500mAh battery with support for 120W SuperVOOC charging. There’s an in-display fingerprint sensor for biometric authentication.