SC denies petition to review Article 370 abrogation decision

The Supreme Court has dismissed petitions seeking a review of its December 2023 ruling, which upheld the abrogation of Jammu and Kashmir’s special status under Article 370 of the Indian Constitution. The five-judge bench, led by Chief Justice DY Chandrachud and including Justices Sanjiv Khanna, BR Gavai, Surya Kant, and AS Bopanna, concluded that there were no evident errors in the December 11, 2023, judgment.

In an order dated May 1, the bench stated, “Having perused the review petitions, there is no error evident on the face of the record. No case for review under Order XLVII Rule 1 of the Supreme Court Rules 2013. The review petitions are, therefore, dismissed.” The court had previously validated the Presidential Orders that revoked Jammu and Kashmir’s special status but did not rule on the constitutionality of the J&K Reorganisation Act, influenced by the Solicitor General’s assurance that statehood would be restored soon.

The review petitions, filed by several entities including the Awami National Conference, the Jammu and Kashmir People’s Democratic Party, CPI(M) leader Mohammed Yousuf Tarigami, the Jammu and Kashmir High Court Bar Association, and lawyer Muzaffar Iqbal Khan, were reviewed in chambers and dismissed without an open court hearing. The Supreme Court’s December decision had also mandated that assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir be held by the end of September 2024, with statehood restoration promised “at the earliest.”