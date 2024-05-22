Shah Rukh Khan hospitalized in Ahmedabad for heatstroke

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan was admitted to KD Hospital in Ahmedabad after suffering from heatstroke. His sudden hospitalization alarmed fans and the entertainment industry, but he was discharged after receiving medication.

Khan had been in Ahmedabad to watch the first IPL playoff match, supporting his team, Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). The extreme heat during the event reportedly caused him to suffer from heatstroke. He had been actively cheering for KKR for two days and returned to his hotel, ITC Narmada, late Tuesday night. His health worsened the next morning, leading to his immediate hospitalization.

Despite his improved condition and stability, Shah Rukh Khan decided to postpone his trip to Mumbai to rest and recuperate. The actor, who recently had hits like “Pathan,” “Jawan,” and “Dunki,” is also busy with his IPL team and his upcoming film “King,” where he plays a don. Fans are eagerly awaiting updates on his health and hoping for his speedy recovery.