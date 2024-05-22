Sonos launches its wireless headphones: Details

Mumbai: Sonos Ace wireless headphones were introduced in select countries globally. The Sonos Ace are priced at $449 (roughly Rs. 37,400) or EUR 499 (roughly Rs. 45,100). They are offered in two colours – Black and Soft White.

Sonos Ace are equipped with two 40mm dynamic drivers and eight microphones. They come with three distinct noise control modes – Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) which blocks external environmental noise, Aware mode that partially blocks disturbing environmental noises, and ‘off’ which disables both ANC and Aware Mode.

These headphones are compatible with the Sonos smartphone app that lets users adjust the bass, treble, and loudness of the audio. The app can also help users enable Dolby’s head-tracking feature that simulates a home theater-like audio experience.

Also Read: World Para Athletic Championships: India’s Ekta Bhyan win gold medal

Sonos new headphones support Bluetooth 5.4 connectivity, but they also come with a 3.5mm port. The bottom of the left cup has an LED light that indicates the connection status of the headphones. They come with a Power/Bluetooth button and a Content Key which can slide up and down to help adjust volume or press to manage media playback and calls.

The Sonos Ace headphones are backed by a 1,060mAh battery that is claimed to offer up to 30 hours of music playback or 24 hours of call time with ANC or Aware mode on. They are said to take up to 3 hours to fully charge from zero to 100 percent via a USB Type-C port, while only three minutes of charge is claimed to offer up to three hours of listening time.