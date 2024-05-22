Stock Market: Indian equity indices end higher

Mumbai: Indian equity markets ended higher on Wednesday, May 22, 2024. At close, BSE Sensex was up 267 points or 0.4 percent at 74,221. NSE Nifty ended at 22,597, up 69 points or 0.3 percent at.

About 1,619 shares advanced, 1,726 shares declined, and 104 shares remained unchanged. Top gainers were HUL, Reliance Industries, Infosys, Asian Paints, ITC, and Ultratech Cement. Top losers were SBI, ICICI Bank, Axis Bank, JSW Steel, Tata Steel, Tata Motors, and HDFC Bank.

In the broader markets, the BSE MidCap index fell 0.05 per cent, and the BSE SmallCap added 0.18 per cent. Among sectors, the Nifty Realty, and FMCG indices gained 1.4 per cent each, while the Nifty Private Bank, Financial Services, and Metal indices slipped up to 0.6 per cent.