Three accused sentenced to death in Santhakumari murder case

Three individuals have been sentenced to death by the Additional District and Sessions Court in Neyyattinkara for the murder of 71-year-old Santhakumari, a resident of Mulloor in Vizhinjam, which occurred two years ago. The verdict was delivered by Neyyattinkara Additional District Judge AM Basheer.

The convicted individuals include Rafeeqa Beevi from Vizhinjam Township, her son Shafeeque, and their associate Al Ameen from Pattambi. They were found guilty of the murder that took place on January 14, 2022, and were charged under various sections of the Indian Penal Code.

The crime transpired in a house rented by the trio in Mulloor, where Santhakumari, who lived alone, was their neighbor. Following an altercation between Rafeeqa and Al Ameen, the group was instructed to vacate the premises by the house’s owner. Santhakumari was coerced into visiting their house under false pretenses and was subsequently attacked, strangled, and bludgeoned with a hammer. The perpetrators then fled the scene after stealing her jewelry. They were later apprehended by the police near Kazhakkoottam while attempting to flee to Kozhikode.