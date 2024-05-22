Traffic alert! Avoid these routes today; Check details

The Delhi Police has released a traffic advisory ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s public rally in Dwarka, southwest Delhi, on May 22 for the Lok Sabha elections 2024. The rally, organized by the Bharatiya Janata Party, will start at 6 pm at Dwarka Sector-14 DDA Park. The advisory was shared via social media, urging the public to follow the new traffic arrangements.

Multiple routes will be diverted, including Kargil Chowk in Sector-18, Dwarka; DXR T-point on Golf Course Road; Shani Bazar Roundabout Crossing in Sector-16B, Dwarka; ISKON Chowk in Sector-13, Dwarka; and Sector-16B Crossing. Commuters are advised to avoid specific roads such as Road No. 201, Om Apartment Chowk, and various crossings in Sector-3/13, among others. The Delhi Traffic Police recommended using public transport to minimize congestion and suggested that commuters plan their journeys to allow extra time if traveling to ISBT, railway stations, or airports.

The advisory calls for public cooperation by avoiding the specified roads and adhering to traffic rules and directions from traffic personnel. The Delhi Traffic Police also encouraged the public to stay updated through their official website and social media channels. The police expressed gratitude for the public’s understanding and cooperation in mitigating traffic disruptions during the event.