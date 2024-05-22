Vivo launches Y200 Pro 5G in India: Price, Specifications

Mumbai: Vivo Y200 Pro 5G was unveiled in India. The Vivo Y200 Pro 5G is priced in India at Rs. 24,999 for the sole 8GB + 128GB. It is available for purchase via Flipkart, the Vivo India e-store, and select retail stores across the country.

Vivo also announced that customers using SBI Card, IDFC First Bank, IndusInd Bank, and Federal Bank cards or gateways are eligible for an instant cashback of Rs. 2,500. They can also purchase the handset starting at an EMI of Rs. 45 per day, alongside additional benefits like V-Shield protection and 6-month extended warranty.

The Vivo Y200 Pro 5G is offered in two colours – Silk Black and Silk Green. Vivo Y200 Pro 5G sports a 6.78-inch full-HD+ (2,400 x 1,80 pixels) AMOLED screen with up to 120Hz refresh rate and 1,300 nits of peak brightness level. It is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 695 SoC paired with 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM and 128GB of UFS 2.2 onboard storage. The RAM can also be expanded virtually up to an additional 8GB. It ships with Android 14-based Funtouch OS 14.

The Vivo Y200 Pro 5G has a dual rear camera setup with a 64-megapixel primary sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS) alongside a 2-megapixel depth sensor. A 16-megapixel camera sensor is available at the front. The handset comes with an IP54 rating for dust and splash resistance.

The Vivo Y200 Pro 5G is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with 44W wired fast charging support. For security, it gets an in-display fingerprint sensor. It supports 5G, dual-band Wi-Fi (2.4 GHz, 5 GHz), Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, OTG, and USB Type-C connectivity.