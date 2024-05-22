World Para Athletic Championships: India’s Ekta Bhyan win gold medal

Kobe: India’s Ekta Bhyan secured gold medal with a season’s best throw of 20.12 metre in the women’ F51 club throw competition at the World Para Athletic Championships at Kobe in Japan. Ekta, a Haryana Civil Services (HCS) officer, had won a bronze medal in the Asian Para Games China. She also won gold medal in the club throw event at the 2018 Asian Para Games in Jakarta. She had also qualified for the Tokyo 2020 Paralympics.

Deepthi, Para Asian Games gold medallist, had smashed a world record time of 55.07 seconds in the women’s 400 metre T20 category race to win gold medal. On Sunday, Nishad Kumar (T47 high jump) and 200m runner Preethi Pal (T35 200m race) won a silver and bronze respectively.

Also Read: Commodity Market: Gold price remain unchanged

India’s had won five medals — 2 gold, 3 silver and 2 bronze in the event. The championships will continue till 25th of this month.