100 Days of ‘Delhi Chalo’ Protest

Farmers have congregated at Shambhu and other border points to commemorate 100 days of their ongoing protest, urging the Centre to fulfill their demands, particularly for a legal assurance of Minimum Support Price (MSP) for crops. Since February 13, farmers have been stationed at the Shambhu and Khanauri border points, where their ‘Delhi Chalo’ march was halted by security personnel.

Sarwan Singh Pandher, leader of the Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee, stated that farmers had gathered at Shambhu, Khanauri, and Dabwali border points to mark the occasion. He criticized the BJP-led central government for obstructing their path to Delhi and denounced the heavy police presence at the Punjab-Haryana border.

With Prime Minister Narendra Modi scheduled to visit Patiala on Thursday, farmers hope to address their concerns to him. If they are denied access, they intend to stage a sit-in protest. The farmers’ agitation coincides with ongoing election campaigns in Punjab, where BJP candidates have faced farmer protests.