Acer launches Swift 14 AI laptop: Details

Mumbai: Acer Swift 14 AI was unveiled in select markets globally. The Acer Swift 14 AI starts at $1,099 (roughly Rs. 91,500) or EUR 1,499 (roughly Rs. 1,35,300). It will be available in the EMEA region and North America in June and July, respectively. The India launch of the device has not yet been confirmed. It is offered in a silver colour option.

The Acer Swift 14 AI sports a 14.5-inch WQXGA (2,560 x 1,600 pixels) IPS touch display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a TÜV Rheinland Eyesafe Certification 2.0. The AI-powered laptop is available in two processor options – Snapdragon X Elite X1E-78-100 and Snapdragon X Plus X1P-64-100. They come with Qualcomm Adreno GPU, up to 32GB of dual-channel LPDDR5x RAM, and up to 1TB PCIe Gen4 NVMe storage. It runs on Windows 11 out-of-the-box.

Acer Swift 14 AI has a dedicated Copilot key which gives easy access to all things AI. These include tools like Recall, Cocreator, and Live Captions. These tools are meant to help users retrace their past timeline, create innovative images, and get real-time English subtitles.

The laptop is also equipped with dual speakers with DTS-backed audio and a 1440p QHD IR webcam with a Privacy Shutter and a triple-mic system. It also comes with two USB Type-C, two USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A ports, and a combined audio jack.

Acer has packed a 75Wh battery in the Swift 14 AI with support for fast charging. On a single charge, the laptop is claimed to offer up to 18 hours of web browsing time and 26 hours of video playback time.