Anwarul Azim Anar’s body missing, 3 arrests made

A Bangladesh MP, Anwarul Azim Anar, who traveled to Kolkata for medical treatment earlier this month and subsequently went missing, has been confirmed murdered. At a news conference in Dhaka, Bangladesh’s Home Minister, Asaduzzaman Khan, revealed that three individuals had been detained in Bangladesh in connection with the murder. However, Anar’s body has not yet been found. Khan emphasized that both Indian and Bangladeshi police are collaborating to uncover the motive and perpetrators behind the planned killing, stating that individuals from Bangladesh were involved.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina of Bangladesh expressed her shock and condolences over Anar’s death. Anar, a three-time Awami League MP representing Jhenaidah-4, arrived in Kolkata on May 12 and stayed with Gopal Biswas, a long-time acquaintance, in Sinthi, north of Kolkata. Biswas reported that Anar left the following day for a medical checkup and never returned. Over the next two days, both Biswas and Anar’s daughter received text messages claiming Anar was in Delhi for work. When they could not contact him for 48 hours, Biswas reported him missing on May 18 at the Baranagar Police Station.

A special investigation team formed by the Barrackpore Police Commissionerate searched a New Town flat and found blood stains but no body. CCTV footage revealed Anar entering the housing complex with two men and a woman on May 13, but he was not seen leaving. The two men and the woman were seen exiting at different times with large bags between May 13 and 15. Akhilesh Chaturvedi, IG of state CID, confirmed that the police have yet to recover Anar’s body.