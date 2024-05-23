BJP worker’s death triggers protests; Security Tightened

In a disturbing turn of events, BJP workers in Nandigram protested and blocked roads on Thursday, May 23, following the death of a fellow party worker in an attack by miscreants. The incident, which included assaults on several houses, occurred the previous night.

Local BJP workers accused the Trinamool Congress (TMC) of orchestrating the violent attack that resulted in the death of the BJP worker. BJP leader Amit Malviya condemned the assault on X (formerly Twitter), stating, “I condemn Trinamool supporters’ cowardly attack on BJP workers in Nandigram. Such violence is unacceptable in a democracy. Mamata Banerjee must be held accountable for her provocative statements and subsequent actions by criminal members of her party. We will fight and ensure justice for Rathibala Adhikari and all victims. Our local unit has called for a 12-hour bandh in Nandigram.”

In response to the unrest, heavy police deployment was made to disperse BJP workers who had blocked roads and burned tires. Authorities resorted to lathi-charge to control the situation in the Sonachura area, and a unit of the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) was deployed to manage the violence. The TMC, however, denied any involvement in the attack, attributing the incident to internal rivalry among BJP workers. TMC leader in Nandigram, Swadesh Das, stated, “There were some family disputes, and the killing could be the consequence of that.”