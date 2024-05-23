BMW launches 2024 S 1000 XR in India: Price, Features

Mumbai: BMW has launched the all-new S 1000 XR in the Indian markets. The new bike will replace the 2020 model. The new S 1000 XR will be imported as a fully built unit. The bike is priced at Rs 22.50 lakh (ex-showroom India), which is Rs 40,000 more than the previous model.

The new bike is powered by a 4-cylinder engine. This engine delivers 170 bhp at 11,000rpm and 114 Nm of torque at 9,250rpm. The engine is linked to a six-speed gearbox. The new S 1000 XR can go from 0-100kph in just 3.25 seconds and reach a top speed of 253kph.

The bike comes with electronically adjustable USD front forks and monoshock. Meanwhile, its brakes comprise dual front and a single rear disc with dual-channel ABS. These are mounted on 17-inch wheels wrapped in 120/70 front and 190/55 rear tyres.

Also Read: Steps to update address on Aadhaar Card

Buyers can customize their S 1000 XR with three packages: Touring, Dynamics, or M. The Touring package comes with a luggage carrier, center stand, navigation slot, hand protection, tyre-pressure monitoring, and heated grips. The Dynamics package includes dynamic ESA pro, shift assistant pro, and cruise control.

The M package, which costs Rs 2.50 lakh extra, includes the M Sport seat, M Endurance chain, M GPS-Laptrigger, sports silencer, tinted windscreen, black fuel filler cap, M lightweight battery, M forged wheels, and an optional M Carbon wheel. This package is the only one available in the M Sport-themed white color.