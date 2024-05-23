Bomb Threat at Three Hotels in Bengaluru’s Electronic City

Early this morning, three hotels in Bengaluru, including the prominent Oterra Hotel in Electronic City, received bomb threat emails around 2 AM. Hotel staff discovered the alarming messages during their morning email checks and quickly notified local authorities, prompting an extensive police and bomb squad response at the Oterra Hotel.

After hours of uncertainty and a thorough inspection of the premises, police declared the bomb threat a hoax, much to the relief of hotel staff and guests. No explosives were found on the property. This incident is part of a recent wave of bomb threat emails across the country, including similar hoaxes targeting schools in Delhi, Ahmedabad, and Bengaluru.

On May 14, a similar threat was made to Jain Heritage School in Bengaluru, which received a bomb threat email at midnight. School officials swiftly alerted Kaggalipura police, leading to a detailed search by bomb disposal and dog squads, who confirmed no real threat was present. Investigations into these incidents are ongoing, with authorities uncovering links to Russia in some cases.