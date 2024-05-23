Chicken Chukka: Popular South Indian dry chicken dish

Chicken Chukka is a popular South Indian dry chicken dish that’s full of flavor and spices. Here’s a traditional recipe to make it:

Ingredients:

– 500 grams chicken, cut into small pieces

– 2 onions, finely chopped

– 2 tomatoes, finely chopped

– 2 green chilies, slit

– 1 tablespoon ginger-garlic paste

– 1 sprig curry leaves

– 1 teaspoon mustard seeds

– 1 teaspoon cumin seeds

– 1 teaspoon turmeric powder

– 1 tablespoon red chili powder

– 1 tablespoon coriander powder

– 1 tablespoon garam masala powder

– Salt to taste

– 2 tablespoons oil

– Fresh coriander leaves for garnishing

Instructions:

1. Heat oil in a pan or kadhai over medium heat. Add mustard seeds and cumin seeds. Let them crackle.

2. Add chopped onions and green chilies. Saute until the onions turn golden brown.

3. Add ginger-garlic paste and saute for a couple of minutes until the raw smell disappears.

4. Add chopped tomatoes and curry leaves. Cook until the tomatoes turn soft and mushy.

5. Now, add turmeric powder, red chili powder, coriander powder, and garam masala powder. Mix well and cook for a minute.

6. Add the chicken pieces to the pan and mix them with the masala. Cook for a few minutes until the chicken pieces are lightly browned.

7. Cover the pan and cook the chicken on low heat for about 15-20 minutes or until it’s tender and cooked through. Stir occasionally to prevent burning.

8. Once the chicken is cooked, remove the lid and cook on high heat for a few minutes to dry up any excess moisture and to get a semi-dry consistency.

9. Check for seasoning and adjust salt if needed.

10. Garnish with freshly chopped coriander leaves.

11. Serve hot with steamed rice, roti, or naan.

Enjoy your flavorful Chicken Chukka! Adjust the spiciness according to your taste preference and serve it as a delicious main course dish for lunch or dinner.